  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds

Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi hauts plafonds

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,24M
7
ID: 34598
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Herzl, 106

About the complex

Herzl street in the centre of the Florentine district, 3 room apartment of 80m2 with balcony on the 1st floor with elevator, very nice height under ceilings about 3m, Superb potential, close to all cafes and restaurants. BEL INVESTMENT TO BE TAKEN

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure





Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications