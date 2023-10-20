  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34552
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin, 17

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$899,745
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Tres grand centre raanana immeuble recent
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,06M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Show all Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in a new building of high standing, on the street Mena - A design apartment of 4 rooms of 107 m2, only upstairs! - 7/9, - A sunny, southwest-facing living space, - A modern, tailor-made kitchen with its central islet, - A beautiful terrace of 14 m…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Show all Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,55M
A spacious and bright duplex, carefully designed for a family life, offering the comfort and atmosphere of a private home. The residence enjoys a meticulous architectural design by Dana Oberzon, one of Israel's most sought-after architects and interior designers in the area of residential lu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications