  Residential quarter Coup de fusil prix exceptionnel conditions exceptionnelles

Residential quarter Coup de fusil prix exceptionnel conditions exceptionnelles

Ramat Gan, Israel
$3,10M
ID: 34920
Last update: 11/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Ramat Gan
  • Address
    Truman, 19

About the complex

Français Français
In the residential area of Ramat Gan Exchange Exceptional luxury penthouse 29th and last floor 200 m2 living area + 100 m2 terrace Fully equipped and already furnished high standing 2 parking spaces + cellar The apartments in the building were sold on average at 42,600 NIS/m2 (table of sales made available). The 2nd penthouse in Tower 1 was sold 13.5 million NIS. We offer this exceptional apartment at the price of 39 200 NIS per m2, or 9 800 000 NIS Incredible payment offer: 1st payment of 6 million on signature and the rest in 3 years, with handing over keys from the first payment. This means that you can already receive rents (estimate between 25 and 30,000 NIS/month), and even sell it within the first 3 years Acquisition tax for a tourist: 8%

Location on the map

Ramat Gan, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$815,100
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,53M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pces avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$830,775
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche de la mer et de la ligne de tramway a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$830,775
Residential quarter Coup de fusil prix exceptionnel conditions exceptionnelles
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,10M
Other complexes
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
A beautiful 4 rooms city center
Real estate Israel
from
$1,07M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace o…
Real estate Israel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$843,315
4 room apartment in Ashdod "Youd Bet", in a small building of 5 floors quiet, but 2 steps from all amenities. Very well maintained, recently refurbished bathroom, mirpeset, air conditioning, private parking, elevator
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications