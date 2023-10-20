Residential quarter Coup de fusil prix exceptionnel conditions exceptionnelles

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the residential area of Ramat Gan Exchange
Exceptional luxury penthouse
29th and last floor
200 m2 living area + 100 m2 terrace
Fully equipped and already furnished high standing
2 parking spaces + cellar
The apartments in the building were sold on average at 42,600 NIS/m2 (table of sales made available). The 2nd penthouse in Tower 1 was sold 13.5 million NIS. We offer this exceptional apartment at the price of 39 200 NIS per m2, or 9 800 000 NIS
Incredible payment offer:
1st payment of 6 million on signature and the rest in 3 years, with handing over keys from the first payment.
This means that you can already receive rents (estimate between 25 and 30,000 NIS/month), and even sell it within the first 3 years
Acquisition tax for a tourist: 8%
Location on the map
Ramat Gan, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
