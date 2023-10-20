  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv

Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
;
6
ID: 34420
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Malachi, 9

About the complex

New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2, 3 and 4 rooms from 5.680.000NIS Garden apartments with private landscaped area Penthouses with large panoramic terraces Spacious terraces offering natural light Services and equipment Prestigious entrance hall and refined common areas Private underground robotic parking Harmonious landscaping of the residential area Modern technologies and high-end materials Strengths Premium location: a 5-minute walk from Yarkon Park, Tel Aviv Beach and Port Man-made residence — limited number of apartments Strong real estate demand in the neighborhood and excellent investment potential High-end services designed for optimal quality of life

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

