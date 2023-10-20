  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,65M
7
ID: 34474
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Izhak Elhanan, 9 b

About the complex

Beautiful new 3-room apartment located on the 2nd floor of a modern building, enjoying excellent brightness thanks to its corner position. Property Details: • Living area : 60 m2 • Terraces: 13 m2 • 2nd floor with elevator • Parking space included • High-end finishes Advanced home automation systems Located in Neve Tzedek district, opposite White City Tower, close to the centre and the sea.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

