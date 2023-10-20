Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Perfect plan and very spacious
5 pieces – 135 m2
Bathroom children
In the master suite: shower room + dressing room
Fully renovated high-end kitchen
3 toilets
Summer kitchen with barbecue and wine cellar on the terrace
4 terraces – 60 m2 in total, with open sea view
Parking in Tabou
Secure room (mamad)
Flexible input
Possibility of staggering payments up to one year
Ideal location:
✅ 1 minute walk from the sea and the promenade
✅ Schools and kindergartens
✅ Public transport and tram line
✅ Green parks and playgrounds
✅ Supermarket and synagogue ✡️✅ Popular restaurants and cafes ☕A luxurious and comfortable living experience in the heart of Bat Yam!
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
