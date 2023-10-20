  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable

Residential quarter A vendre penthouse masarik bat yam deuxieme ligne mer vue incroyable

Bat Yam, Israel
$1,80M
10
ID: 34901
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Masarik

About the complex

Français Français
Perfect plan and very spacious 5 pieces – 135 m2 Bathroom children In the master suite: shower room + dressing room Fully renovated high-end kitchen 3 toilets Summer kitchen with barbecue and wine cellar on the terrace 4 terraces – 60 m2 in total, with open sea view Parking in Tabou Secure room (mamad) Flexible input Possibility of staggering payments up to one year Ideal location: ✅ 1 minute walk from the sea and the promenade ✅ Schools and kindergartens ✅ Public transport and tram line ✅ Green parks and playgrounds ✅ Supermarket and synagogue ✡️✅ Popular restaurants and cafes ☕A luxurious and comfortable living experience in the heart of Bat Yam!

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

