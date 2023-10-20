Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer

  1. Realting.com
Bat Yam, Israel
$971,850
10
ID: 34849
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

Français Français
For sale – Superb 4 room apartment on the second line of the sea, with sea view. Located on the 3rd floor on 6, this bright apartment of 100 m2 has a terrace of 14 m2, a mamad, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets and a beautiful balcony bathed in light. Ideally located, a few minutes walk from the sea and the promenade, close to shops, supermarkets, restaurants and trendy cafes, schools and crèches, as well as public transport. A lively, convenient and pleasant neighborhood, perfect for the whole family or as a quality investment.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,17M
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
Residential quarter Penthouse a ashdod a fort potentiel vue sur mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
For sale in the wanted area of Montefiore Gershon Schatz Street On the 3rd floor - facade 3 rooms of 60 m2 + balcony of 15 m2 Meter included Underground parking Elevator Building of only 10 tenants 2 apartments per floor Lease in progress until the end of August 2026 for a rent of 7,500 NIS…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,69M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Penthouse exceptionnel dans un emplacement exclusif
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$3,65M
Located in the shop building "Ma'ale HaTzofim" in Ramat Gan, designed and built by the famous architectural firm "Feigin Architects". The building was completed in 2020 and is considered a prestigious and unique project with one of the highest construction standards in Israel. The building h…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications