  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Bord de mer

Residential quarter Bord de mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$335,445
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34914
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yefe Nof, 25

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Joyau à la Marina : 50m from the beach! ????? Discover this charming cozy apartment on the 3rd floor of a small intimate building (5 floors). Dream location: 50 meters from the water. Comfort: Optimized space with a sun terrace. Serenity: Mamad included for total tranquility. An ideal foot-to-earth to enjoy everyday marine life.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A stunning villa
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,58M
Residential quarter Affaire en or
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$695,970
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter A vendre fabuleux penthouse dans un immeuble historique au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,70M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$335,445
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
FOR SALE – RARE OPPORTUNITY Kyriat Hayovel – Project 2.5 pieces 64 m2 2 terraces – 5.5 m2 each Parking Mahsan Delivery in 8 months
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,36M
Very nice house with swimming pool located in the city center of Raanana. Nice benefits. Quiet street. 7 rooms including 3 suites. very large basement .450 m2 of living space and 455 m2 of land. Parking.
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Show all Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications