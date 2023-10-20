Residential quarter Penthouse de reve

  1. Realting.com
Penthouse de reve

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,59M
10
ID: 34900
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Emanuel Zisman, 17

About the complex

Français Français
Har-homa, Shlav Guimel, Very nice building of quality, 2 elevator including a Shabbat, on the 8th floor. Catalogue apartment, unique, extremely well arranged and tastefully. 173 m2 net on a single tray, 6 rooms, ceiling height of 3 m, bright, 4 orientations, very spacious kitchen living room, superb terrace of 80 m2, (souccah) on a stunning view, exposed East (not windy), permission for swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, 2 parental suites including one with a beautiful terrace, 3 bathrooms + wc, beautiful storage closets throughout the apartment, 2 parking spaces and a cellar

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

