Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel

For sale – Renovated family apartment, premium location Tel Aviv
Located in one of the most sought after areas in the north centre of Tel Aviv, close to Kikar HaMedina and Hayarkon Park, this bright apartment of 96 m2 offers an ideal configuration for family life in a quiet and residential environment.
Essential characteristics:
96 m2 + terrace of 15 m2
3 bedrooms including a master suite
2 bathrooms
High ceiling height
Triple glazing, excellent orientations
Independent air conditioning
High-end services:
600.000 NIS works per architect already paid
Schuller kitchen, premium materials, recessed lighting
Possibility to choose colors and finishes before delivery
Recent building with elevator, including private parking. Available options: cellar and second parking.
Price : 6,800,000 NIS
A rare property, combining sought after location, upscale renovation and modern comfort.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
