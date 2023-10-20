  1. Realting.com
Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
;
9
ID: 34199
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 89

About the complex

Located in the charming Rue Ruppin, this property offers a quiet and green environment in the heart of Tel Aviv. It is a short walk from Gordon Beach and the city's main entertainment and leisure venues. This spacious apartment, located on the 3rd floor of a 4 storey intimate building, extends over approximately 110 square meters. It has three complete exposures to natural light, a clean and modern design and plenty of daylight. The apartment includes a large living area, an open kitchen equipped with modern appliances, and three bedrooms, including a parental suite.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,88M
For sale in Talpiot Nord - Penthouse 6 rooms of approximately 180 m2 and a balcony of 40 m2 with views of the Temple Mount New, designed to high and bright standards 4 air directions 4 bathrooms parking lot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$655,215
Your foot down in Jerusalem! In a new building, a few resorts in the city centre, in a quiet street close to transport and shops. The apartment has a double sun exposure (east and south), a mamad (safe room). 6 m2 cellar and air conditioning. Full accessibility
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Apartment of 3 rooms with mamad . Ramat Aviv in the new neighborhood of lamed haradach . Glassed bays in angle a lot of light.. Close to the new beach promenade and beaches. Excellent investment
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications