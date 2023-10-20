Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Located in the charming Rue Ruppin, this property offers a quiet and green environment in the heart of Tel Aviv. It is a short walk from Gordon Beach and the city's main entertainment and leisure venues.
This spacious apartment, located on the 3rd floor of a 4 storey intimate building, extends over approximately 110 square meters. It has three complete exposures to natural light, a clean and modern design and plenty of daylight. The apartment includes a large living area, an open kitchen equipped with modern appliances, and three bedrooms, including a parental suite.
Tel-Aviv, Israel
