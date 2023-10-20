  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon

Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$739,860
;
11
ID: 34704
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every detail for a functional and comfortable interior. On the ground floor, you will find a luxurious entrance hall with elegant touches that characterize the project, which also includes large parking and storage spaces. The project is located a short walk from a lively shopping centre, high-tech park and train station, and is surrounded by green spaces and educational establishments for all ages. It is the perfect combination between rural tranquillity and urban lifestyle.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in a new building of high standing, on the street Mena - A design apartment of 4 rooms of 107 m2, only upstairs! - 7/9, - A sunny, southwest-facing living space, - A modern, tailor-made kitchen with its central islet, - A beautiful terrace of 14 m…
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
Rez de jardin 5 pieces avec Clim central jamais habite
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,35M
For sale: upscale private villa located in the sought after area of Neve Hof, in Rishon LeZion. Ideal location: HaIgeret street, quiet and very sought after street, close to the sea. The property enjoys a huge garden surrounding the entire villa, offering total privacy and a peaceful atmosp…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications