  Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche

Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,68M
;
2
ID: 34616
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Beer-Hofmann, 13

About the complex

Français Français
For sale – Exceptional goods, single on the market American Colony District – Tel Aviv–Jaffa In a very high standing building with indoor courtyard, gym and table tennis room, discover an absolutely unique apartment, offering total calm and spectacular panoramic views of the sea and Jaffa. ✨ Main features: 329 m2 interior 300 m2 terraces with possibility of adding a swimming pool 3 parking spaces 2 cellars Well done by a renowned architect Arrangement: Upper level: Immense reception room High-end separate kitchen Master bedroom vast and luxurious 1 bathroom + 1 toilet Lower level: 2 bathrooms 2 toilets Modulable space ( possibility to make 4 bedrooms bed) A rare, exceptional property, combining elegance, volume, light and ultra-high-end services — not found elsewhere in the neighborhood.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Centre ville idealement place entierement renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$993,795
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$589,380
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,68M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$884,070
Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets A beautiful do…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Ideal location next to Shenkin Street near the Shouk Hacarmel apartment3 rooms 93 m2 + 8.5 m2 balcony 4th floor behind (very quiet) parking space in a robotic system Be careful! Compared to the apartment plan, the small room adjoining the kitchen has been removed C IS A 3 PIECES
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
A real paradise on the 23rd floor, facing the sea! Apartment 5 rooms, northwest wing, bright and sheltered from direct sun, 18 meters balcony with stunning sea views, 2 underground parking spaces, cellar, caretaker, elegant entrance hall, security 24/7, gym, guest room, huge landscaped garde…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
