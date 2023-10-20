  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
10
ID: 34807
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
penthouse 5 pieces only in floor/ Small five-storey building. very well furnished, terrace with permission to build a swimming pool

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
