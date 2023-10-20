  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,21M
;
9
ID: 34262
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

Français Français
Looking for a new project in netanya Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya at the foot of the kikar the project is located in the heart of the city in a most coveted location of Netanya. Living in a project nine netanya Project characteristics The architecture of the residential tower, the modern design and accessibility of the project make it a very coveted place Everything is within easy reach and accessible on foot High standing lobby performance decorated by designer 2 ultra fast and modern elevators including a chabbatic Each apartment is sold with an underground parking space White aluminum exterior coating Construction started Issue May/June 2025 Bank guarantee Features of the apartment Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Fitting valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Wc suspended Electrical stores in all the house 2-room apartment 60 m2+20m2 4 room apartment side 110m2+22m2 Stunning views of the kikar and the sea Come and visit your future apartment

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar rabin et boulevard chen
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
Residential quarter Appartement neuf de 3 pieces 112m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
Other complexes
Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. Its characteristics: ✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2, ✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2, ✅ On the 8th and 9th floors, ✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room, ✅ Spacious living room, ✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toil…
Netanya, Israel
from
$879,054
Mardochee Khayat offers you to live in a new project in the Galey yam district. The architecturally designed construction offers you to live in a complex of three buildings at the foot of a shopping mall where beautiful brands will be present. Close to the new town hall of Netanya, buses tha…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
????? PRICE BASIS – Opportunity to be seized! Located on Ben Yehuda Street, between Frishman and Bograshov, this 50 m2 apartment is located in a recent building. Located at the back of the building, it enjoys a quiet and preserved environment, while being in the heart of a lively and sought…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications