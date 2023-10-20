Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv

  1. Realting.com
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,76M
ID: 34907
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion

About the complex

Français Français
Superb renovated 4-room apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv Rare on the market, this apartment offers an exceptional location with high-end services. Property Details: Built surface area: 120 m2 4 spacious rooms 1st floor with elevator Highlights: Large bright living room Spacious rooms and optimized layout Modern cuisine Comfortable ceiling height Maintenance building with secure entrance Premium neighborhood, ideal for living or investing Location: Ben Yehuda and Ben Gurion Boulevard corner A few minutes walk from the sea, promenade and the Gordon pool Close to Dizengoff: cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, shops and bars Close to transport, cycle paths and green areas Tramway soon operational on the street, works almost completed Quiet neighborhood while at the heart of dynamic urban life

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$1,08M
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,978
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$917,615
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$14,42M
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
AU COEUR DU QUARTIER AGAMIM, 5P SPACIEUX AVEC VUE SUR LE LAC, ENTREE IMMEDIATE
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous k…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$811,965
In Har Homa, in a quiet and sought after street, this 3-room apartment offers a rare quality of life thanks to its three bright exhibitions (all but north) and its terrace of 9 m2 with open view. Located on the 4th floor of a recent building with Shabbat elevator, the property has benefited …
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications