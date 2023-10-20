Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces renove emplacement premium au coeur de tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Superb renovated 4-room apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv
Rare on the market, this apartment offers an exceptional location with high-end services.
Property Details:
Built surface area: 120 m2
4 spacious rooms
1st floor with elevator
Highlights:
Large bright living room
Spacious rooms and optimized layout
Modern cuisine
Comfortable ceiling height
Maintenance building with secure entrance
Premium neighborhood, ideal for living or investing
Location:
Ben Yehuda and Ben Gurion Boulevard corner
A few minutes walk from the sea, promenade and the Gordon pool
Close to Dizengoff: cafes, restaurants, supermarkets, shops and bars
Close to transport, cycle paths and green areas
Tramway soon operational on the street, works almost completed
Quiet neighborhood while at the heart of dynamic urban life
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return