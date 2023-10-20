  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Cottage de 5 pieces haut de gamme

Hadera, Israel
from
$4,076
Residential quarter Cottage de 5 pieces haut de gamme
ID: 34504
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

Français Français
BZH Spacious and perfectly furnished cottage, ideal for a family looking for a high quality of life, comfort and privacy. Characteristics of the property: • 5 pieces • 185 m2 of living space • Landscaped garden with barbecue area • 3×5 swimming pool with gas heating system • Electric gates with intercom • Alarm system • Possibility of leaving household appliances Domestic provision: Ground floor: • Large bright living room • Mamad (safe room) • Guest toilet Floor: • 3 bedrooms • Parental suite • Additional bathroom and toilet • Laundry/service room Entry : 01/02/26 Rent : 13,000 Municipal tax (Arnona): 1700 / every two months A good of high quality, ready to move in – rare opportunity Contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

