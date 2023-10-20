  1. Realting.com
  Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv

Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
;
4
ID: 34409
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 45

About the complex

Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building permits obtained Expected delivery in 60 months Bank Guarantee – Bank Discount Construction led by Yaron Tivat, recognized industry expert Interior landscaped plot of 200 m2 designed by a renowned landscape architect Raw concrete facade and high-end finishes Design entrance hall with 4 panoramic elevators overlooking the patio Examples of apartments available 75 m2 + 15 m2 terrace, sea view from 7 500 000 69.5 m2 + 12.5 m2 of terrace from 6 900 000 - 54 m2 + 7 m2 of terrace, sea view from 5 300 000 99 m2 + 14 m2 terrace, sea view from 10 600 000 96 m2 + 44 m2 of terrace starting from 13 000 000 Many other apartments up to 123m2 + 40m2 terrace

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Penthouse kfar david jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$9,41M
Residential quarter 2 pieces 45m rue melchett emplacement ideal au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Lumiere confort et qualite de vie au coeur de kiryat moshe jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
In a recent building after TAMA, this new 115 m2 apartment located on the 3rd floor with elevator of Shabbat offers a bright, quiet and functional living environment. The spacious living room with open kitchen opens onto a pleasant balcony, while a second soccah balcony extends a corridor. T…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,99M
Independent villa for sale in Ashdod from 1996 280m2 living space on a plot of 510 m2 with enormous potential for the buyer who wants to do work and make it a diamond
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
A bright apartment, TAMA 38, advanced, 3 air directions, close to gardens, schools, cafes, shops, shopping centers, bus, immediately
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications