Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv

Only 200 meters from the sea
A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design.
A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district,
Project strengths
Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity
Building permits obtained
Expected delivery in 60 months
Bank Guarantee – Bank Discount
Construction led by Yaron Tivat, recognized industry expert
Interior landscaped plot of 200 m2 designed by a renowned landscape architect
Raw concrete facade and high-end finishes
Design entrance hall with 4 panoramic elevators overlooking the patio
Examples of apartments available
75 m2 + 15 m2 terrace, sea view
from 7 500 000
69.5 m2 + 12.5 m2 of terrace from 6 900 000 - 54 m2 + 7 m2 of terrace, sea view
from 5 300 000
99 m2 + 14 m2 terrace, sea view
from 10 600 000
96 m2 + 44 m2 of terrace starting from 13 000 000
Many other apartments up to 123m2 + 40m2 terrace
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
