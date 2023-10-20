  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona

Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34824
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Apartment for sale in Arnona, rue Ravadim, apartment with character, 3.5 rooms, 86 square meters, ground floor, exit to the yard, separate unit 20 square meters registered as a storage

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces et demi a ashdod a la city a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$780,615
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$915,420
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces etat neuf immeuble de 2015 au calme proche shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,72M
For sale – Armon Hanatsiv, Eliyahu Hakim Street Charming family house with garden and outbuilding In the sought after area of Armon Hanatsiv, discover this pleasant house in dou mishpahti of about 140 m2, spread over two levels and offering a bright and functional living environment. ??? Gro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,33M
Garden Rez 5 rooms with 2 parking and a cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$391,875
sublime two pieces high standing with sea view Just to visit terrace pool etc... the top
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications