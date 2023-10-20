  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv

Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34637
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 32

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A recently built apartment, ideally located, a few steps from the beach and the vibrant city centre of Tel Aviv. New 4-room apartment with terrace – Near the Dizengoff Centre 4 rooms, 83 m2 Spacious sunny terrace of 10 m2 Living room with open kitchen Parental suite with private bathroom Additional secure room (Mamad) and another room (3 rooms in total) Additional bathroom with guest toilet 2nd floor on 6 with elevator Private parking ( Robotic ) Triple exhibition - South / West / North Ideal for living there or for an investment! Price: 6,500,000 Nis

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,50M
Residential quarter Affaire en or
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$695,970
Residential quarter Appartement de style europeen au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$783,750
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin jamais habite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un appartement recemment construit idealement situe a quelques pas de la plage et du centre ville dynamique de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
Majestic 5 rooms in Ashdod "Youd Bet", very spacious 160m2 with 20m2 terrace facing the park. Luxury residence close to shops, park, schools, synagogues, means of transport. Rare product for sale
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Show all Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$558,030
3 pcs in the new ir Ayain district
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
Exceptional – Mini Luxury Penthouse in Tel Aviv Located on the 24th floor of the prestigious Migdal One Tower, in the heart of the sought after Tzameret Park, this unique mini-penthouse offers a rare and exclusive lifestyle. 7 rooms 380 m2 of luxurious services Two terraces: • 40 m2 • 12 m2 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications