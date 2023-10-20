Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer

  1. Realting.com
Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
9
ID: 34741
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

Français Français
Rare on the area: high-end villa located in one of the most sought after areas of Ashdod, a few steps from the beach, in the second line of the sea. A property designed to offer comfort, privacy and quality of life, ideal for a family or an exceptional residence. Built surface area: 280 m2 on 3 levels Land : 320 m2 Facilities: private swimming pool, elevator serving levels Generous volumes, excellent distribution of spaces, beautiful brightness and quiet environment near the sea. A home that combines premium location, rare services and potential for enhancement. Further information and visit on request.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bonne affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$611,325
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,90M
Residential quarter Vous voulez vivre en israel et aller a pied a la mer vivez a 200 metres du bord de mer a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
Other complexes
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$6,270
For Rent: Phenomenal Cottage Nine in Ashdod – Youd Zayin District ???? ✨ Luxury – Comfort – Generous Spaces – Immediate Delivery! Located in the sought after area of Youd Zayin in Ashdod, this exceptional new cottage offers an incomparable quality of life on 200 m2 living space, with 100 m2…
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,02M
One-storey penthouse very well located with an area of 150m2 with a terrace of 70m2 on the same level on the 5th floor with elevator that arrives directly in the apartment. Beautiful view of the apartment, very large bay window, very bright and quiet just steps from the Habima Theatre and Di…
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$627,000
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications