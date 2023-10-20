  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot

Ashdod, Israel
from
$971,850
;
6
ID: 34095
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Jabotinsky, 47 by hgdwl

About the complex

New program under construction in "Ashdod Park", new neighborhood with more than 2700 apartments under construction as well as all the necessary infrastructure. Each apartment with balcony, parking lot and air conditioning. Possibility to pay 10% and balance 3 months before delivery, without indexes or interest

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a louer en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,76M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$971,850
Other complexes
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$558,030
A beautiful 4 pieces recent building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
AU COEUR DU QUARTIER AGAMIM, 5P SPACIEUX AVEC VUE SUR LE LAC, ENTREE IMMEDIATE
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Show all Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux avec vue sur la mer dans les yoo towers au parc tzameret
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,64M
This luxurious property in the prestigious Yoo Towers of Tel Aviv offers an exceptional life experience thanks to its sophisticated design and privileged location. Created by the famous architect Orly Shrem, the apartment extends over 313 m2 on a high floor of the iconic building designed by…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
