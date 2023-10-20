  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Rosh Pina
  4. Residential quarter Un hotel boutique prestigieux et en activite au coeur de rosh pinna

Residential quarter Un hotel boutique prestigieux et en activite au coeur de rosh pinna

Rosh Pina, Israel
from
$7,84M
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 34307
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Safed Subdistrict
  • Town
    Rosh Pina
  • Address
    Maale Gai Oni

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Villa Tehila is a distinctive and fully operational Gallic boutique hotel, ideally located in the heart of the historic village of Rosh Pina, one of the most popular and enchanting destinations in northern Israel. The property combines an intimate and romantic hospitality experience with proven commercial potential, in a pastoral setting of Gallian landscapes, lush greenery and exceptional tranquility. The hotel extends over approximately 978 square meters of space built on a spacious plot of approximately 3,200 square meters. It includes 14 carefully designed suites, as well as a central building that is the heart of the customer experience. The layout and concept of the property are mainly suitable for couples, with a strong emphasis on privacy and a high standard of hospitality shop. The public areas include a welcoming lobby with a unique Galilean atmosphere, a shared patio, a heated swimming pool, a jacuzzi and spa area, treatment rooms, a pub and club area, a restaurant and coffee bar, as well as private parking for guests. The property is fully furnished and equipped, comprising about 15 bathrooms and 15 guest toilets. Villa Tehila works as an established and well-known boutique hotel, enjoying an excellent reputation and a loyal clientele. It represents a rare opportunity to acquire a high-end tourist property with a distinct identity, ongoing operations and a privileged location in one of Israel's most desirable and qualitative tourist regions.

Location on the map

Rosh Pina, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Hadera, Israel
from
$652,080
Residential quarter Elegance contemporaine avec vue panoramique vivre en hauteur a jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
Residential quarter En plein jerusalem kiryat yovel limitrophe ramat denya
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Un hotel boutique prestigieux et en activite au coeur de rosh pinna
Rosh Pina, Israel
from
$7,84M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement design avec vue pittoresque sur le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Appartement design avec vue pittoresque sur le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Appartement design avec vue pittoresque sur le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Appartement design avec vue pittoresque sur le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Appartement design avec vue pittoresque sur le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Appartement design avec vue pittoresque sur le parc hayarkon
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,43M
This luxurious apartment located in the famous Pivko Tower, in the Haruzim district of Ramat Gan, Israel, offers an unparalleled life experience. Located at the entrance to HaYarkon Park, the property offers stunning views of the park and the city's horizon line. With an impressive surface o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
Baka, dereh beit Lehem 49, above an authentic house, 2nd floor without elevator, 4 rooms (mamad), 2 showers, 2 toilets, 89 m2, terrace soccah 7 m2, good condition, bright, open view. 3650000 shekels
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications