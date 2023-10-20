  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
ID: 34805
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Yefe Nof, 25

About the complex

at the ashkelon marina, very good deal to seize 2 p of 40m2 full sea view with balcony, mamad, elevator and underground parking

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres du parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$558,030
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$956,175
Residential quarter 3 pieces lumineux kerem hatemanim geula gazoz beach shouk hacarmel rue calme et ensoleillee a 1 minute de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$617,595
Other complexes
Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,19M
For Sale – Tour Meier, Tel-Aviv Discover an exceptional apartment in the prestigious Tour Meir, symbol of luxury in the heart of Tel Aviv. An incomparable living environment combining comfort, elegance and high-end services. Main features: Area: 148 m2 + 12 m2 of terrace Floor 30 – panor…
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil
Ashdod, Israel
from
$689,700
For sale in Ashdod : Real shotgun! 4 room apartment – 128 m2 with balcony of 10 m2 offering a completely unobstructed view of the park, without any vis-à-vis. Located in a sought after residence of 8 floors, with 2 elevators including an elevator of Shabbat, the apartment has air conditioni…
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
For sale, Jerusalem, Har-homa! True seed, Penthouse in Ground floor, 6 rooms 135 m2 on one level + nice furnished soccah terrace of 25 m2, and electric roof roof terrace of 100 m2, including 2 housing units. Quiet picturesque street without exit, overlooking the valley and olive trees. Very …
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
