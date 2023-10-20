  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak

Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
;
9
ID: 34378
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Binyamini, 4

About the complex

For sale exclusively, in Nahalat Yitzhak district, 4 rue Binyamini, quiet and central street, in a well maintained building, on the first floor, of a gross area of approximately 102 m2, apartment of 4 rooms, spacious and comfortable, a shower and 2 toilets, hot water 24/7 and underfloor heating in winter, accessible elevator, shelter in the building, and shared parking for residents.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
