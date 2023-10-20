Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir

  1. Realting.com
  Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir

Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir

Tel-Aviv, Israel
  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv
  Address
    Pinsker, 52

About the complex

Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, on Pinsker Street, this apartment is just steps from the beach, shopping centres, restaurants and everything the city has to offer. - 81 m2 net _ 2 bedrooms _ 2 bathrooms – Sun terrace of 7 m2 – 4th high floor – Triple exposure – Lift – Parking – Mamad – Tofes 4 obtained Price: 6,300,000 Nis

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking entre dizengoff center et rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Charmand trois pieces dans le quartier prise de florentineherzl
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$752,400
Apartment with a very spacious, very clear and completely unobstructed view Situe has two steps from the kikar and the beach Excellent apartment for housing or investment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
Nahalat Benyamin Street 116 For sale Exclusive Recent building 2.5 pieces converted into 2 pieces 50m2 with balcony of 5m2 2nd floor Elevator Price : 2950.000
Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,98M
One of the most private and elegant buildings in the heart of the city. Located on the 4th floor on 5. Property Details: 180 m2 on one level + two balconies of 5 m2 each 3 bedrooms + one office 3 toilets and 2 bathrooms 2 standard underground parking spaces + storage space Option for a…
