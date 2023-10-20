  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
;
10
ID: 34830
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Herzog 21 Kiryat Shmuel, beginning of Rehavia 6th floor Elevator 3 room apartment Bathroom with shower Balcony with stunning views Private roof with outdoor kitchen, jacuzzi and spectacular view Secured room (Mamad) Fully furnished Architectural design

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$830,775
Bat Yam - IDF Street Apartment crossing West/East 4 rooms 106 m2 with charming terrace of about 13m2 (1 master with bathroom + 2 bedrooms of which 1 mamad) Parking space included 4th floor with elevator New building in good condition and well maintained. Highlights: Large bright living roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Beautiful 2. rooms + balcony; Made entirely by a renowned designer architect in the prestigious project of Yossi Avrahami in NOGA, facing the beach, surrounded by trendy café, restaurants, wine bars, artist workshops and theatre. Access to working space, gym and pilates room, 24/7 guard
Agency
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,42M
Luxury 4 bedroom apartment in Baka, Jerusalem. A rare opportunity right next to the park, in the heart of Baka. This completely renovated and brand new apartment extends over 150 m2 and has been designed and finished according to the highest standards. Features of the property: 4 spacious an…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications