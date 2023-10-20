  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Bat Yam
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel
$924,825
6
ID: 34435
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Bat Yam
  Address
    HaRav Uziel, 37

About the complex

New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of construction, a luxurious lobby, landscaped green spaces and immediate proximity to parks, beach, schools, public institutions and public transport. delivery scheduled for September 2027. Beneficial conditions: 20% at signing – balance at handing over keys or depending on progress. The building: • Modern high-end stone building • Elegant entrance hall and 2 lifts • Careful landscaping • Underground parking The apartments: • Sun terraces • Quality finishes • Preparation for central air conditioning • Modern kitchen with quartz worktop

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashdod, Israel
from
$592,515
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,825
Other complexes
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Nice apartment with 5 rooms. Located in the city centre of hertzylia. Close to all commodits. The apartment has 2 bathrooms with a laundry area. ( 3 toilets) 1 large living room and modern kitchen. mamad. parking lot
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,649
Classified building, located in a quiet and green street Unique apartment with the authentic character of Jerusalem: high ceilings, bright and spacious First floor, • 3 pieces + mezzanine • Approximately 60 m2 • 1 bathroom • Unfurnished, except refrigerator, hob, oven and wardrobe
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,838
For Rent – Penthouse in the heart of Neve Tzedek Available in early January, this exceptional penthouse offers rare outdoor spaces, high-end finishes and unbeatable location in one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods. Property Details: 100 m2 interior with 55 m2 terrace + 50 m2 …
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
