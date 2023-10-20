  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Netanya

Residential quarter Netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$721,050
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34816
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Rue emmanuel Mol,/Nitza, 2nd sea line, balcony, quiet, bright, large living room, elevator, cellar, parking,

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Majestueux 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$532,637
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Nahariya, Israel
from
$311,933
You are viewing
Residential quarter Netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$721,050
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,912
In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, in a luxury residence with 24-hour caretaker, discover this new luxury apartment located on a high floor, offering a rare quality of life and spectacular views of the city. The apartment develops about 48 m2 perfectly arranged and offers an elegant and br…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Show all Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Herzliya, Israel
from
$16,46M
The Zamenhof Residence is an extraordinary property that embodies privacy, luxury and comfort at the highest level. Located in the peaceful and pastoral area of Herzliya B, close to the prestigious Kfar Shmaryahu, it enjoys a privileged location in one of the city's most popular areas. In ad…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$373,065
Quartier neot ashkelon 3 pieces renove a saisir
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications