  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter 3 pieces rehov hachmi bayt vagan

Residential quarter 3 pieces rehov hachmi bayt vagan

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,400
;
5
ID: 34759
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Chachmey Yossef, 41

About the complex

INVESTMENT! ✨ Bayt Vagan – Rehov Hachmi✨3 rooms 51m2, well arranged, very good condition, laundry Terrace Soccah unobstructed view DRC Parking and Mahsan

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

