Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv

A rare property on the market: a prestigious duplex penthouse in the heart of Tel Aviv, offering an exclusive living environment between the sea, culture and urban effervescence.
Main characteristics
• Interior area: 140 m2
• Spectacular terrace: 140 m2 with panoramic views of the city and the sea
• Duplex configuration: two elegant levels with high-end materials
• Private lift: direct access to the penthouse, double entrance possible
• Premium finishes: imported marble, floor heating, custom carpentry
• Parking: two underground parking spaces included
• Exposure: N/A/E/O
Exceptional location – Mendeli Moher Sefarim Street
Nestled between the Mediterranean Sea and the most sought after cultural areas of Tel Aviv, this emblematic street is renowned for its residential calm and its immediate proximity to the city's emblematic places:
• 5 minutes from Dizengoff Center, Bograshov and Rothschild Boulevard
• 10 minutes walk from beaches, beachfront promenade and iconic cafes
• Living and refined environment, with art galleries, gourmet restaurants and theatres
• Quick access to Ramat Gan's business district and major traffic routes
An art of living at the top
This penthouse combines prestige, elegance and absolute comfort, in one of Tel Aviv's most sought after locations.
Ideal for a luxury main residence or high-end investment, it offers a unique living experience above the city.
Price: 14 900,000
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
