  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv

Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue mendeli moher sefarim tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
;
6
ID: 34476
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Mendele Book Seller, 26

About the complex

Français Français
A rare property on the market: a prestigious duplex penthouse in the heart of Tel Aviv, offering an exclusive living environment between the sea, culture and urban effervescence. Main characteristics • Interior area: 140 m2 • Spectacular terrace: 140 m2 with panoramic views of the city and the sea • Duplex configuration: two elegant levels with high-end materials • Private lift: direct access to the penthouse, double entrance possible • Premium finishes: imported marble, floor heating, custom carpentry • Parking: two underground parking spaces included • Exposure: N/A/E/O Exceptional location – Mendeli Moher Sefarim Street Nestled between the Mediterranean Sea and the most sought after cultural areas of Tel Aviv, this emblematic street is renowned for its residential calm and its immediate proximity to the city's emblematic places: • 5 minutes from Dizengoff Center, Bograshov and Rothschild Boulevard • 10 minutes walk from beaches, beachfront promenade and iconic cafes • Living and refined environment, with art galleries, gourmet restaurants and theatres • Quick access to Ramat Gan's business district and major traffic routes An art of living at the top This penthouse combines prestige, elegance and absolute comfort, in one of Tel Aviv's most sought after locations. Ideal for a luxury main residence or high-end investment, it offers a unique living experience above the city. Price: 14 900,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
