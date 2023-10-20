  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Ashkelon
  Residential quarter Coup de fusil

Residential quarter Coup de fusil

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
;
10
ID: 34762
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    South District
  Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
exceptional business to seize!! in the new area of Agamim. in a small building of 5 floors, rdj 4 rooms of 100 m2 living space + 50m2 garden. American kitchen, electricite ia, master bedroom with bathroom and dressing room, air conditionne centralise, parking. Come in immediately. very good product to habitat as well as investment. To be seized!!

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement proche de la mer renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,82M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Tres bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$511,005
You are viewing
Residential quarter Coup de fusil
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Residential quarter Villa a vendre a ashdod a tres fort potentiel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,99M
Independent villa for sale in Ashdod from 1996 280m2 living space on a plot of 510 m2 with enormous potential for the buyer who wants to do work and make it a diamond
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
Located in a quiet street with a European character, between Neve Tzedek, Kerem HaTeimanim and the seafront (300 m). Popular area with treed alleys, cafes, shops and village spirit. On foot: beaches, Tayelet, Carmel, Shabazi, Herzl, restaurants, future tramway. About 70 m2 on the 1st floor …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Residential quarter Nouveau projet boutique standing
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,72M
We are delighted to present our brand new exclusive product in the prestigious Arnona neighbourhood of Jerusalem. In the shop project "Bustan arnona" composed of only 6 floors including 22 apartments in the building. Last penthouse 4 rooms of 139m2 + 54.5m2 of terraces soucca. The interior…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications