  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite

Raanana, Israel
$1,18M
4
ID: 34477
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Moshe Wilensky

About the complex

RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, A new high-end project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors Apartment 4 rooms floor 1, 92m2 + 12m2 terrace with 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar : Validated permit project Bank guarantee Planned delivery : Early 2028

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,330
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,87M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre tel avivpetite rue entre sderot chen et dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$815,100
Residential quarter Akhziv nouveau quartier 4 pieces vue mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$583,110
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,649
Classified building, located in a quiet and green street Unique apartment with the authentic character of Jerusalem: high ceilings, bright and spacious First floor, • 3 pieces + mezzanine • Approximately 60 m2 • 1 bathroom • Unfurnished, except refrigerator, hob, oven and wardrobe
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each apartment is equipped with a VRF air conditioning individual with independent broadcasting in every room. High-end finish with tile Ceramic stoneware, aluminium carpentry superior quality, fully equi…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$674,025
rdj 4 p with a spacious garden facing west small 4 floor building
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications