  Residential quarter Appartement renove et lumineux a louer a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Appartement renove et lumineux a louer a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,630
5
ID: 34529
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Ein Gedi, 3

About the complex

Français Français
For long term rent in Arnona, Jerusalem, this charming 2.5-room apartment offers a comfortable and quiet living environment in one of the most sought after residential areas of the city. A surface of about 50 m2, it consists of a bright living room with open kitchen overlooking a small terrace, a beautiful bedroom and an additional room ideal as an office or extra bedroom. Located on the 2nd floor without elevator (25 steps), the apartment enjoys excellent brightness, a peaceful environment and parking in the building. Close to schools, transportation and the Tsomet Habankim shopping centre, it is ideal for a single person or a couple looking for an apartment ready to live in Jerusalem. Available immediately. Rent: 5,200 / month.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Great potential. 124 m2 according to arnona. Terrace. Parking Duplex 4,5 pieces including mamad Full sea view stunning
Real estate Israel
Luxurious studio for one person 1 piece and a half 25 m square 1 balcony First floor Fully furnished refurbished The rent includes all charges (arnona, water, electricity and internet) exceptional offer to quickly seize
Real estate Israel
In the heart of the Mamilla, and in the famous David Village Legacy project, here is a beautiful 4 rooms of 120 m2 with 13 m2 terrace Soucah with a spacious living room, very large master suite, 2 bathroom, 3 toilet + cellar and 1 parking space
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications