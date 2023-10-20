Residential quarter Appartement renove et lumineux a louer a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For long term rent in Arnona, Jerusalem, this charming 2.5-room apartment offers a comfortable and quiet living environment in one of the most sought after residential areas of the city. A surface of about 50 m2, it consists of a bright living room with open kitchen overlooking a small terrace, a beautiful bedroom and an additional room ideal as an office or extra bedroom.
Located on the 2nd floor without elevator (25 steps), the apartment enjoys excellent brightness, a peaceful environment and parking in the building. Close to schools, transportation and the Tsomet Habankim shopping centre, it is ideal for a single person or a couple looking for an apartment ready to live in Jerusalem.
Available immediately.
Rent: 5,200 / month.
