Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
$736,725
ID: 34114
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram. 2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment Deliverable in March 2028 2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 Price : 2,350.000sh 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace between 11 and 13m2 Price from 3.300.000sh 3 room penthouse 90m2 with terrace of 34m2 - 8th floor Price : 3.450.000sh Penthouse 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace of 25m2 - 8th floor Price :3,800,000sh Penthouse 4 rooms 95m2 with terrace of 14m2 - 15th floor Price : 3.880.000sh Ground floor 4 rooms 96m2 with terrace 24m2 Price from 3.000.000sh to 3.500.000sh (building 8 floors) 4 rooms 93m2 with terrace of 11m2 – 6th floor (building 8 floors) Price : 3.250.000sh These prices do not include our agency fees which are 2% excluding taxes Prices may be subject to change Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished. For more information contact me

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
