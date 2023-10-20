  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  4. Residential quarter Ideal comme investissement ou residence principale

Residential quarter Ideal comme investissement ou residence principale

Nahariya, Israel
from
$312,873
;
6
ID: 34752
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    Wolfson

About the complex

3-room apartment in the city center in a very well maintained building, on the 3rd and last floor, offering a quiet and pleasant living environment. Ideal as an investment or main residence.

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
