  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv yaffo residence haut de gamme avec piscine

Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv yaffo residence haut de gamme avec piscine

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34182
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Louis Pasteur, 1

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Niche in the heart of a green residence with sea water pool .an apartment of 2 rooms with sea view. request to be rerachichi. The residence is beautiful just behind the port of Yaffo.Seawater pool. Spa. very large cellar. 1 parking lot. Mamad included

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$526,680
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,08M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Nahariya, Israel
from
$956,175
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 ps du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
You are viewing
Residential quarter Tres rare tel aviv yaffo residence haut de gamme avec piscine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe location
Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe location
Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe location
Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe location
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,16M
Cottage of 8.5 pieces with a potential huge. Facing a park. Street has a unique sense. Quiet area. Large basement
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Show all Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Apartment 4 rooms 115 m2 1st floor Kinneret Street 1 balcony 1 parking lot Immediate delivery
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications