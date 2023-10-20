  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34140
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shlomo Alkabets, 9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment 5 rooms - 166m2 – Givat Shaoul Jerusalem Balcony 12 m2 – (soucca 4m2), 5th floor Living- dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms (mamad) 3 bathrooms, 3 toilets Strands, air conditioning, chemech powder, radiators, gas water heater Armored door, 1 parking, 1 cellar, lift, disabled access Price : 6.200.000 shekels (This award does not include our agency commission) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us without waiting

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Baka ramat baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,850
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,61M
Residential quarter Magnifique rdj avec 3 unites independantes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,23M
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,445
A corner of paradise near tram and shops. Beautiful 3P fully renovated in a building that has benefited from a Tama, with a large balcony overlooking the living room, and the possibility to make use of the garden. No face to face. Two shower rooms, kitchen and high quality heating system, Fr…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Show all Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, this elegant 4.5-room apartment is available for sale in the iconic Frishman Tower, one of the city's most popular residential addresses. Located on the 6th floor of a 28-story tower, the apartment spans about 160 square meters and features north and west ex…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,524
Exceptional in city center. Penthouse nine single feet. Beautiful penthouse with 6 pieces. 180 m2. 150 m2 of terrace. Degage view. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar available in June 2026
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications