  Israel
  Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf

Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,07M
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv
  Address
    Shtulim, 62

About the complex

In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace 3 bedrooms + large living room 2 bathrooms 17th floor with 2 bathrooms, SHORT SIGHT 3 elevators parking lot Don't miss out, great investment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,00M
Givat Shmouel project the little Neuilly from Tel Aviv Mardochee Khayat proposes a project whose reputation is no longer to be done Located in the best place of Guivat Shmouel near synagogues and shops Access to the direct highway for Tel Aviv Guivat Shmouel is a city strategically located…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana , a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's throw away: Best Schools Ci…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
New for exclusive sale! A unique, exclusive and rare property. Located in a quiet and bucolic street of the alleys of Yehuda Maccabi, close to Hayarkon Park, in the countryside, a spectacular duplex penthouse, bathed in light, spread over two levels with elevator serving both floors. In a lu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications