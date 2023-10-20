Residential quarter Residence de luxe dans la tour frishman

  1. Realting.com
ID: 34068
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frishman, 37

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, this elegant 4.5-room apartment is available for sale in the iconic Frishman Tower, one of the city's most popular residential addresses. Located on the 6th floor of a 28-story tower, the apartment spans about 160 square meters and features north and west exposure, providing abundant natural light and unobstructed views of the city. The residence is carefully designed to combine comfort and functionality, comprising three bedrooms including a spacious main suite, a secure room (Mamad) currently used as a service room, a large living and dining area, as well as a fully equipped kitchen. The apartment is offered furnished. Additional features include two full bathrooms and two private parking spaces. The Frishman Tower offers a truly luxurious lifestyle with 24-hour security and concierge services, a resident-only pool, a fully equipped fitness centre, a design entrance hall with artworks and a private lounge for residents, ideal for meetings or receptions. A short walk from the Mediterranean Sea, cafes, cultural venues and the vibrant lifestyle of Tel Aviv's centre, this property represents a rare opportunity to acquire an elegant, secure and easy to maintain residence in one of Israel's most popular urban locations. Do not hesitate to contact us for more details.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

