  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnellecoup de fusil

Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnellecoup de fusil

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$648,945
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34736
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
exceptional case not to be missed agamim, small building of 2 floors, rdj 4 p of 104 m2 + garden of 200 m2 piscinable, cellar and parking - You're on the way. super prosuit to investment or habitat BUILDING 2 YEARS

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
Residential quarter Vivre nahlaot charme lumiere et potentiel dinvestissement au coeur de jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$862,125
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnellecoup de fusil
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$648,945
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin quartier lotan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$454,575
A three-piece jardin rez avec bei jardin
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
8 Mapu Street For sale exclusively Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment completely renovated! In a classified building, apartment of 47 m2 on the ground floor, 2 minutes from the sea. Ideal for investment or main residence
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram. 2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment Deliverable in March 2028 2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 Price : 2,350.000…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications