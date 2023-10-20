Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale – Armon Hanatsiv, Eliyahu Hakim Street
Charming family house with garden and outbuilding
In the sought after area of Armon Hanatsiv, discover this pleasant house in dou mishpahti of about 140 m2, spread over two levels and offering a bright and functional living environment.
??? Ground floor
Large living room crossing, Open and modern kitchen, single storey room and 1 WC guests
?????️ Floor
• 3 bedrooms (original configuration: 4 bedrooms), master suite with shower room, bathroom supplementare
External
• Large enclosed garden, pleasant and without vis-à-vis
• Private parking space
???? Rare asset:
A 3 room outbuilding, ideal for rent or independent space.
???? Requested price: 5,500,000 NIS
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return