  4. Residential quarter Lideal appartement 2 pieces en bord de mer a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$467,115
;
11
ID: 34733
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Martin Buber

About the complex

Français Français
The only residence with 2 rooms with balcony by the sea!!! Dream location: in front of the beach "Miami", where are all the restaurants and cafes in fashion. Close to the supermarket "Victory", the caterer "La Mamounia", the big "Parc des Pirates", means of transport... Unique in Ashdod, 2 rooms 52 m2 with 6 m2 balcony, with 2 elevators, mamak, parking, air conditioning... Don't look anymore, you won't find anyone else!!!!

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

You are viewing
Ashdod, Israel
from
$467,115
