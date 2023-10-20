  1. Realting.com
  Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine

Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine

Ashkelon, Israel
$1,49M
7
ID: 34564
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Ashdod

About the complex

Français Français
For Sale – Magnificent Apartment 5 Rooms in Dimri Tower, Ashdod Located in the prestigious Dimri Tower residence, in the heart of the popular city district in Ashdod, this superb 5-room apartment offers an exceptional quality of life, facing the sea. With an area of 159 m2, with a terrace of 15 m2, this spacious and bright apartment is on the 13th floor, offering an unobstructed and stunning view of the sea. Characteristics: Modern residence with swimming pool and gym Mamad (safe room) Central air conditioning Private underground parking Close to all amenities (shops, schools, transport, etc.) A rare opportunity in a prime location, ideal for a family or for a high-end investment. To be seen absolutely!

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Tres bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$511,005
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$391,875
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p dans petit immeuble a 2 pas du lac de agamim
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$695,970
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,82M
Residential quarter Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,442
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Show all Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$956,175
Superb 2-room apartment, designed by an architect, with parking and storage in the highly sought after Four Florentine project, at an attractive price. Location: - 5 minutes from Neve Tzedek - 5 minutes from Rothschild Street and HaMasila Park - Flea market and more. Characteristics: - Spa…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
For sale – 4 room apartment in Ashdod, Yakinton Street (Calaniot) Superb apartment of 122 m2 gross (93 m2 net) with balcony of 8.5 m2, located on the 6th floor of a recent and sought after residence (3 years only). West orientation, offering a beautiful brightness in the afternoon Modern …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Apartment 83 m2, very well located street Shalom Aleichem, close to Bograshov. Central location sought, close to beach, shops and cafes. Old 3 rooms transformed into 2 rooms, with very large living room loft spirit. Generous volumes and fluid distribution, ideal for modern living comfort. …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
