  Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble

Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble

Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
;
4
ID: 34180
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    rhbt byt hknst

About the complex

Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar. terrace of 10 m2. pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad. city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense.

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

