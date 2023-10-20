  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv

Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,84M
;
7
ID: 34787
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Arlosoroff, 108

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar HAmedina and Yarkon Park. Here is a very beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with sea views.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,84M
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Nice apartment with 5 rooms. Located in the city centre of hertzylia. Close to all commodits. The apartment has 2 bathrooms with a laundry area. ( 3 toilets) 1 large living room and modern kitchen. mamad. parking lot
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$827,640
Ramat Gan – The residential heart of Grand Tel-Aviv Just a few minutes from Tel Aviv, the city of Ramat Gan embodies the perfect balance between modernity, nature and quality of life. It is a privileged destination for both families and investors, offering a quiet residential environment in…
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,67M
Exceptional Sale - Independent First Line Villa Facing the Sea in Ashdod Address: Ashdod, Israel Discover this exceptional villa in front of the Mediterranean Sea, offering a unique living environment combining luxury, comfort and modernity. Ideally located in Ashdod, this prestigious prop…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
