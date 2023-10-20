  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible

Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,41M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34320
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaNegev

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH New exclusively! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a luxurious 6-room house in the new residential area of Givat Olga, about 200 meters from the sea! A new house, a unique living environment: - Recent ultra-design house, - 6 rooms of 270 m2 living space on a plot of approximately 230 m2, - Modern and refined interior, thought in every detail, - Large living room overlooking the outside, - Superb high-end kosher kitchen with a large central island, - Large bright parental suite, - Spacious rooms, - Possibility to make a studio with independent entrance, - Roof top with sea view! - Custom carpentry, - Air conditioning in each room, - Smart home - home automation system, - Two parking lots, cellar. An exceptional good! The dream of living by the sea! So, what are you waiting for? Ra'hel Benguigui – RE/MAX Professionals Hadera Professional degree - 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,05M
Residential quarter Superbe 163 m2 a vendre tour gan hair sur ben gurion et pres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,45M
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces 80m2 kyiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Vue mer eternelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$507,870
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,39M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,41M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$579,975
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel luxueux rare
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
Exceptional – Mini Luxury Penthouse in Tel Aviv Located on the 24th floor of the prestigious Migdal One Tower, in the heart of the sought after Tzameret Park, this unique mini-penthouse offers a rare and exclusive lifestyle. 7 rooms 380 m2 of luxurious services Two terraces: • 40 m2 • 12 m2 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$971,850
For sale – Superb 4 room apartment on the second line of the sea, with sea view. Located on the 3rd floor on 6, this bright apartment of 100 m2 has a terrace of 14 m2, a mamad, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets and a beautiful balcony bathed in light. Ideally located, a few minutes walk from the sea a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications