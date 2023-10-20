Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
BZH
New exclusively!
RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a luxurious 6-room house in the new residential area of Givat Olga, about 200 meters from the sea!
A new house, a unique living environment:
- Recent ultra-design house,
- 6 rooms of 270 m2 living space on a plot of approximately 230 m2,
- Modern and refined interior, thought in every detail,
- Large living room overlooking the outside,
- Superb high-end kosher kitchen with a large central island,
- Large bright parental suite,
- Spacious rooms,
- Possibility to make a studio with independent entrance,
- Roof top with sea view!
- Custom carpentry,
- Air conditioning in each room,
- Smart home - home automation system,
- Two parking lots, cellar.
An exceptional good! The dream of living by the sea!
So, what are you waiting for?
Ra'hel Benguigui – RE/MAX Professionals Hadera
Professional degree - 313736
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return