  4. Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon

Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,07M
ID: 34488
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Tirza, 7

About the complex

FOR SALE – 2 PARTS – AMERICAN COLONY – TEL-AVIV Apartment 50 m2 + terrace 7 m2, in new high standing building Located on the 1st floor, in absolute calm, spirit village in the middle of town Bright living room with open kitchen Spacious room (Mamad included) On foot: Alma beach, Jaffa, Neve Tzedek, red line tram Rented property 7,500 / month – ideal investment or foot-to-earth Price: 3,400,000 (flexibility possible)

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$611,325
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer appartement 2 pieces avec terrasse a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$573,705
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bonne affaire calme grand neuf
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Other complexes
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
For sale at 29 rue Bari, a prestigious and sought after address. Close to the tramway. In the prestigious real estate program TAMA of the developer Boulevard, currently in the construction phase (payment of costs and obtaining the imminent building permit) ! 4 room apartment (119 m2 living s…
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,75M
Very recent building of 6 floors. Charming Duplex with 5 rooms of 158 m2 net ( 178 m2 gross ) and 3 bathrooms. Terrace of 23 m2. Degage view. Nice hidden kitchen. 4 bedrooms included mamad. a true pepetite in the city center. on level 1: living room/dining area/kitchen/mamad and bathroom.. L…
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,400
INVESTMENT! ✨ Bayt Vagan – Rehov Hachmi✨3 rooms 51m2, well arranged, very good condition, laundry Terrace Soccah unobstructed view DRC Parking and Mahsan
