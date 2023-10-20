Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot

  1. Realting.com
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
9
ID: 34721
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Yakinton

About the complex

Français Français
For sale – 4 room apartment in Ashdod, Yakinton Street (Calaniot) Superb apartment of 122 m2 gross (93 m2 net) with balcony of 8.5 m2, located on the 6th floor of a recent and sought after residence (3 years only). West orientation, offering a beautiful brightness in the afternoon Modern residence with 3 elevators, including one from Shabbat Fully air-conditioned apartment Parking space included Ideally located, close to shops, schools, public transport and the synagogue. Exceptional price: 2,250,000 instead of 2,400,000. A real opportunity, perfect for an investment or to live there on a daily basis.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
