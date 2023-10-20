Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite

Ramat Gan – The residential heart of Grand Tel-Aviv Just a few minutes from Tel Aviv, the city of Ramat Gan embodies the perfect balance between modernity, nature and quality of life. It is a privileged destination for both families and investors, offering a quiet residential environment in the immediate vicinity of Israel's economic centre. Ramat Gan is home to the largest business district in the country, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Boursea District), where the main banks, insurance companies and international business towers are located. The city is expanding, driven by numerous urban renewal projects (Tama 38, Pinoui Binoui) and high-end residences. Thanks to its generous green spaces, such as the Ramat Gan National Park, its modern infrastructure and its direct connection to the main axes (Ayalon, Route 4, Route 6, Red Tramway), the city offers an ideal living environment for those looking for comfort, proximity and profitability. THE PROJECT – UZIEL 13–15 Located in the heart of a peaceful and central district of Ramat Gan, Uziel 13–15 is an exceptional residential project developed by Kardan Nadlan, one of Israel's largest developers. This program consists of a luxury tower and two boutique buildings, combining contemporary design, generous volumes and high-end finishes. The apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, as well as mini-penthouses and penthouses, feature large terraces with open views of the Gush Dan. Thanks to its strategic location, the project has direct access to the tramway and the main roads linking Tel-Aviv, Givatayim and Petah Tikva. STRENGTHENING OF THE PROJECT • Central and quiet location in the heart of Ramat Gan • Immediate proximity to tramway and major axes • Modern architecture and contemporary design (wood and greenery) • Design lobby, equipped gym, and luxury finishes • Open view of the Gush Dan • Bright apartments with large terraces • High-level technical specifications PAYMENT CONDITIONS • 20% when signing the contract • 80% four months before delivery • Without kablan alavat (loan promoter) • Box indexing: 3% per year cumulative, supported by the promoter